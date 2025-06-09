Bangor Studio/Membership Department
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

City Arts & Lectures: Anna Malaika Tubbs

Published June 9, 2025 at 9:21 AM EDT

Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Our guest today is Anna Malaika Tubbs, a multidisciplinary expert on current and historical understandings of race, gender, and equity. She is the author of “The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation” and the just-published “Erased: What American Patriarchy Has Hidden From Us”. In both books, Tubbs examines society’s limitations on women and the consequences of those systems of oppression. Tubbs argues that this is no coincidence – it’s as essential to maintaining power structures today as it was when the United States was founded. But what can seem intractable doesn’t need to be – Tubbs says “it’s all made up, so let’s make up something different.”

