Humankind: Steps to Recovery - The History of Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous turns 90 in June 2025. This quiet community, founded in the US and now operating in 180 countries, has saved millions of lives. It all started when one hopelessly addicted drunkard realized that connecting with a fellow-sufferer would create a safe zone in which both people could stop their downward spiral. We examine AA's remarkable history, the principles of recovery it developed and it how it became a template to help people worldwide who struggle with many forms of addiction – all free of charge.

