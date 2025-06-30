Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

APM Presents: Niche to Meet You: Every Hobby Has a Story

Published June 30, 2025 at 8:56 AM EDT

Thursday, July 3, 2025

The Niche to Meet You podcast celebrates the joy and meaning found in hobbies and niche subcultures—those small, surprising passions that connect us and keep us grounded. This premiere radio special, Every Hobby Has a Story, takes listeners on a summer road trip through unexpected corners of American life, exploring niche interests both on-the-road and at home. From Rubik’s speed cubing to dog agility, and from regional cooking to competitive jigsaw puzzling, Niche to Meet You: Every Hobby Has a Story highlights how hobbies offer more than just fun—they foster connection, support mental and physical health, and provide a sense of purpose at any age.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs