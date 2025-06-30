Bangor Studio/Membership Department
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Ideas from the CBC: All the Lonely People

Published June 30, 2025 at 9:03 AM EDT

Monday, June 30, 2025

'Make your world smaller' is one of the messages from a University of British Columbia panel discussion on the epidemic of loneliness in our society and how to fix it. Social isolation is a public health risk with consequences for individuals, communities and for our social systems. All the Lonely People: The Search for Belonging in an Uncertain World examines the issue from perspectives of men's and women's health, interpersonal relations, the climate change emergency and public policy.

