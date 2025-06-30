Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Kenneth Frankel

Published June 30, 2025 at 8:58 AM EDT

Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Kenneth Frankel has been president of the Canadian Council for the Americas (CCA) since 2014 and was previously Chairman from 2007 to 2014. He was awarded The Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal by the Governor General of Canada in 2013 for his work on behalf of the CCA and for leadership on other hemispheric public policy initiatives. His talk, “How Current US Policies Create Uncertainty in Western Hemisphere Relations,” was recorded for broadcast on June 23, 2025.

