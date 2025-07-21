Commonwealth Club of California: Jonathan Capehart: "Finding My Voice"

Jonathan Capehart is a fixture of the American media scene. You find him hosting weekends on MSNBC. He talks politics with David Brooks on “PBS Newshour.” He is a columnist for The Washington Post. But long before he reached this level of visibility, he spent years trying to find his place in a world that didn’t seem to know what he was. In his new memoir, "Yet Here I Am," Capehart relates his journey to find his place as a gay, Black man, dealing with family, facing his fears, failing and succeeding along the way.