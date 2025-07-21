Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Commonwealth Club of California: Jonathan Capehart: "Finding My Voice"

Published July 21, 2025 at 8:29 AM EDT

Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Jonathan Capehart is a fixture of the American media scene. You find him hosting weekends on MSNBC. He talks politics with David Brooks on “PBS Newshour.” He is a columnist for The Washington Post. But long before he reached this level of visibility, he spent years trying to find his place in a world that didn’t seem to know what he was. In his new memoir, "Yet Here I Am," Capehart relates his journey to find his place as a gay, Black man, dealing with family, facing his fears, failing and succeeding along the way.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs