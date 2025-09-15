Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Climate One: How Students and Teachers Are Talking About Climate

Published September 15, 2025 at 8:58 AM EDT

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Students are heading back to school, and in addition to all of the usual challenges of the school year, some children are carrying an extra weight: climate anxiety. Teachers are also swimming in tricky waters as conversations around the climate crisis — and renewable energy — become more polarized. Yet there are educators who have worked to create resources for students and teachers, to help bring climate education into the classroom. The question is: How can schools, parents and teachers better help young people navigate the ideas and feelings around a warming planet?

