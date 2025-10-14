BBC World Service: World Questions: Peru

Peru’s economy bounced back from the pandemic and is now one of the fastest growing in the world. But organized crime is surging, homicides have soared and complaints of extortion have almost quadrupled in the last three years. Political instability is a long-running problem and most of Peru’s Presidents this century have been jailed for corruption. Can the country achieve more stability and build its democracy at the same time? Can Peru restore law and order without sacrificing human rights?

