Climate One: Policy Whiplash: Checking In With Labor Unions

The past few years have seen a seismic shift in energy and industrial policy in the United States. Under Biden, laws like the Inflation Reduction Act led to money pouring into clean energy manufacturing and deployment. The Trump administration has reversed course, cutting off incentives in instituting massive tariffs. As a result, entire clean energy projects have been put on hold or even cancelled. Workers who were counting on those projects now face an uncertain future. This situation forces tough questions for unions: where do they go from here?