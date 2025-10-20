Climate One: Remembering Dr. Jane Goodall

Legendary primatologist Jane Goodall died on October 1st. In a 2024 conversation, the indefatigable Goodall was focused on three intertwined crises: biodiversity loss, climate change, and environmental inequity. Her message from that night still resonates: vote like your children’s lives depend on it — because they do. Jane Goodall was joined by Rhett Butler, founder of Mongabay, a nonprofit media organization that delivers news and inspiration from nature's frontline via a network of more than 900 journalists in about 80 countries.