Climate One: Remembering Dr. Jane Goodall

Published October 20, 2025 at 8:43 AM EDT

Legendary primatologist Jane Goodall died on October 1st. In a 2024 conversation, the indefatigable Goodall was focused on three intertwined crises: biodiversity loss, climate change, and environmental inequity. Her message from that night still resonates: vote like your children’s lives depend on it — because they do. Jane Goodall was joined by Rhett Butler, founder of Mongabay, a nonprofit media organization that delivers news and inspiration from nature's frontline via a network of more than 900 journalists in about 80 countries.

