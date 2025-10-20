NPR Special: A Remembrance for Susan Stamberg

Susan Stamberg died Thursday at the age of 87. She had a long and storied career. She was first a producer for NPR, then one of the earliest hosts of the flagship newsmagazine All Things Considered in 1972. She was the first woman to host a nightly news program. She later hosted Weekend Edition Sunday and went on to become Special Correspondent. Her name is memorialized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Stamberg officially retired from NPR just this year. A Remembrance for Susan Stamberg, hosted by Scott Simon, will feature many NPR voices, including reporting from media correspondent David Folkenflik and Entertainment Critic Bob Mondello.