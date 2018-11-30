© 2021 Maine Public
MC_Logo_0.jpg
Maine Calling

Month In Review: Nov. 2018

Published November 30, 2018 at 1:20 PM EST
AP_18316690750725_0.jpg
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP Photo
Locked ballot boxes await opening during the vote tabulation process for Maine's Second Congressional District's House election Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in Augusta, Maine.

The top stories in Maine from the month of November, including election results, Medicaid expansion and more.

Guests

  • Greg Kesich, editorial page editor for the Portland Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram
  • Ben Bragdon, the editorial page editor for the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel
  • Susan Young, editorial page editor for the Bangor Daily News
