Maine Calling

Pets & Pandemic: Veterinary Advice on Pet Care During These Unusual Times

Published April 16, 2021 at 7:02 AM EDT
Ali Crehan
Pets have been affected by the pandemic, including changes in daily routines that lead to anxiety. But one good thing to come out of the pandemic and people staying home has been an upsurge in pet adoption. Our panel discusses what new pet owners should be aware of and answer listener questions about veterinary care.

Guests

Michele Walsh, state veterinarian, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Meghan Vaught, board-certified criticalist, Maine Veterinary Medical Center

Resources

Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
