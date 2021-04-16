Pets & Pandemic: Veterinary Advice on Pet Care During These Unusual Times

Pets have been affected by the pandemic, including changes in daily routines that lead to anxiety. But one good thing to come out of the pandemic and people staying home has been an upsurge in pet adoption. Our panel discusses what new pet owners should be aware of and answer listener questions about veterinary care.



Guests

Michele Walsh, state veterinarian, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Meghan Vaught, board-certified criticalist, Maine Veterinary Medical Center



