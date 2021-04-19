© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Poetry Education: A Statewide Focus on Poetry During the Pandemic

Published April 19, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT
Perhaps it's due to Amanda Gorman's wildly popular Inaugural poem, perhaps it's because people are seeking meaning and beauty during the pandemic... but, whatever the reason, poetry is having a moment. It's National Poetry Month. Among the many events and initiatives underway is a new statewide effort to promote poetry education to raise appreciation and understand of poetry among students—and the general public as well. We’ll learn about poetry programs and events, and hear about how poets in Maine have been faring during the pandemic.

Guests

Morgan Dunton, English language arts specialist, grades 6-12, Maine Department of Education
Richard Blanco, poet, author, speaker, civil engineer; inaugural poet for Obama's second inauguration
Emily Paruk, 12th grader, Gorham High School, 2021 winner of state Poetry Out Loud competition
Suzanne Langlois, poet; English teacher, Falmouth High School; leads poetry club
Stuart Kestenbaum, Maine's poet laureate, author of six poetry collections, host of Maine Public's Poems From Here
Terry Farish, author of several young adult books, including "The Good Braider," a novel in verse

