Poetry Education: A Statewide Focus on Poetry During the Pandemic

Perhaps it's due to Amanda Gorman's wildly popular Inaugural poem, perhaps it's because people are seeking meaning and beauty during the pandemic... but, whatever the reason, poetry is having a moment. It's National Poetry Month. Among the many events and initiatives underway is a new statewide effort to promote poetry education to raise appreciation and understand of poetry among students—and the general public as well. We’ll learn about poetry programs and events, and hear about how poets in Maine have been faring during the pandemic.



Guests

Morgan Dunton, English language arts specialist, grades 6-12, Maine Department of Education

Richard Blanco, poet, author, speaker, civil engineer; inaugural poet for Obama's second inauguration

Emily Paruk, 12th grader, Gorham High School, 2021 winner of state Poetry Out Loud competition

Suzanne Langlois, poet; English teacher, Falmouth High School; leads poetry club

Stuart Kestenbaum, Maine's poet laureate, author of six poetry collections, host of Maine Public's Poems From Here

Terry Farish, author of several young adult books, including "The Good Braider," a novel in verse



Resources