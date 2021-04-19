Poetry Education: A Statewide Focus on Poetry During the Pandemic
Perhaps it's due to Amanda Gorman's wildly popular Inaugural poem, perhaps it's because people are seeking meaning and beauty during the pandemic... but, whatever the reason, poetry is having a moment. It's National Poetry Month. Among the many events and initiatives underway is a new statewide effort to promote poetry education to raise appreciation and understand of poetry among students—and the general public as well. We’ll learn about poetry programs and events, and hear about how poets in Maine have been faring during the pandemic.
Guests
Morgan Dunton, English language arts specialist, grades 6-12, Maine Department of Education
Richard Blanco, poet, author, speaker, civil engineer; inaugural poet for Obama's second inauguration
Emily Paruk, 12th grader, Gorham High School, 2021 winner of state Poetry Out Loud competition
Suzanne Langlois, poet; English teacher, Falmouth High School; leads poetry club
Stuart Kestenbaum, Maine's poet laureate, author of six poetry collections, host of Maine Public's Poems From Here
Terry Farish, author of several young adult books, including "The Good Braider," a novel in verse
Resources
- Favorite Poem Project
- Maine Department of Education: April Is National Poetry Month
- For final project, Maine poet laureate puts out podcast featuring young writers
- When the Doctor Prescribes Poetry
- Dispatches From Quarantine: How Young People Are Documenting History
- Obama’s Inaugural Poet on Amanda Gorman, and the Voices America Needs to Hear
- The Rise and Rise of Amanda Gorman
- Five Reasons Why We Need Poetry in Schools
- Maine high schoolers will soon be learning poetry from a group of Portland teens