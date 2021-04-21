Independent Bookstores: How These Small Businesses Are Faring During the Pandemic
The pandemic has wreaked havoc on many small businesses. We’ll check in with bookstore owners from around the state to learn how they’ve coped during the pandemic. We’ll also discover good books relating to Earth Day— and every day.
Guests
Josh Christie, co-owner, Print: A Bookstore; author.
Lacy Simons, owner, founder, operator of Hello Hello Books
Heidi Carter, bookseller, Bogan Books
Eric Furry, owner, Pro Libris
Kenny Brechner, owner and operator, DDG Booksellers
Resources
Below is a list of the authors mentioned on today’s show. Enjoy and be sure to order from your local independent bookstore! (And if you like audiobook, be sure to check out Libro.fm)
- Anything by John Gould
- The Soul of Soil – A Soil-Building Guide for Master Gardeners and Farmers by Josephy Smillie, Gracy Gershuny
- Blueberries for Sal by Roert McCloskey
- Ben of Old Monhegan by Sidney Baldwin
- A World on the Wing – The Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds by Scott Weidensaul
- Migrations, Charlotte McGonahy
- Mill Town, Kerri Arsenault
- Peppa Pig and Earth Day Adventure by Candlewick Press
- The Tree in Me by Corinna Luyken
- Zona's Rain Forest by Juana Martinez-Neal
- An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States by Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz
- How to Do Nothing, Jenny Odell
- Backpack Explorer by Editors of Storey Publishing
- Anything by Bernd Heinrich
- Anything by Rachel Carson
- Anything by Annie Dillard
- Anything by Mary Oliver
- Anything by Henry David Thoreau
- Fungarium, Welcome to the Museum by Gaya Ester, illustrated by Katie Scott
- Guides by Doug Dunlap
- Sparrow Envy – Field Guide to Birds and Lesser Beasts by J. Drew Lanham
- Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer
- How to Resist Amazon and Why by Danny Caine
- The Legacy of Luna by Julia Butterfly Hill
- Anything by Catherine Schmidt
- Anything by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
- The Overstory by Richard Powers
- Super Host by Kate Russo