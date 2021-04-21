© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Independent Bookstores: How These Small Businesses Are Faring During the Pandemic

Published April 21, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT
The pandemic has wreaked havoc on many small businesses. We’ll check in with bookstore owners from around the state to learn how they’ve coped during the pandemic. We’ll also discover good books relating to Earth Day— and every day.

Guests

Josh Christie, co-owner, Print: A Bookstore; author.
Lacy Simons, owner, founder, operator of Hello Hello Books
Heidi Carter, bookseller, Bogan Books
Eric Furry, owner, Pro Libris
Kenny Brechner, owner and operator, DDG Booksellers

Resources

Below is a list of the authors mentioned on today’s show. Enjoy and be sure to order from your local independent bookstore! (And if you like audiobook, be sure to check out Libro.fm)

  • Anything by Henry David Thoreau
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
