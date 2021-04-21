Independent Bookstores: How These Small Businesses Are Faring During the Pandemic

The pandemic has wreaked havoc on many small businesses. We’ll check in with bookstore owners from around the state to learn how they’ve coped during the pandemic. We’ll also discover good books relating to Earth Day— and every day.



Guests

Josh Christie, co-owner, Print: A Bookstore; author.

Lacy Simons, owner, founder, operator of Hello Hello Books

Heidi Carter, bookseller, Bogan Books

Eric Furry, owner, Pro Libris

Kenny Brechner, owner and operator, DDG Booksellers



Resources

Below is a list of the authors mentioned on today’s show. Enjoy and be sure to order from your local independent bookstore! (And if you like audiobook, be sure to check out Libro.fm)

Anything by John Gould

The Soul of Soil – A Soil-Building Guide for Master Gardeners and Farmers by Josephy Smillie, Gracy Gershuny

Blueberries for Sal by Roert McCloskey

Ben of Old Monhegan by Sidney Baldwin

A World on the Wing – The Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds by Scott Weidensaul

Migrations, Charlotte McGonahy

Mill Town, Kerri Arsenault

Peppa Pig and Earth Day Adventure by Candlewick Press

The Tree in Me by Corinna Luyken

Zona's Rain Forest by Juana Martinez-Neal

An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States by Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz

How to Do Nothing, Jenny Odell

The Nature of Oaks – The Rich Ecology of Our Most Essential Native Trees, Doug Tallamy

The Outdoor Scientist – The Wonder of Observing the Natural World, Temple Grandin

Backpack Explorer by Editors of Storey Publishing

Anything by Bernd Heinrich

Anything by Rachel Carson

Anything by Annie Dillard

Anything by Mary Oliver

Anything by Henry David Thoreau

Fungarium, Welcome to the Museum by Gaya Ester, illustrated by Katie Scott

Guides by Doug Dunlap

Sparrow Envy – Field Guide to Birds and Lesser Beasts by J. Drew Lanham

Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer

How to Resist Amazon and Why by Danny Caine

The Legacy of Luna by Julia Butterfly Hill

Anything by Catherine Schmidt

Anything by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

The Overstory by Richard Powers