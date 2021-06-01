Reimagining Education: The Pandemic Has Led To a Rethinking of Ways to Teach
The pandemic caused an upheaval in the world of education, from schools shifting to remote learning, to more use of outdoor ed. We’ll discuss how some of these forced changes have prompted a fresh look at innovation in education. Is this an opportunity to overhaul education and embrace out-of-the-box teaching methods?
Panelists:
Pender Makin, commissioner, Maine Department of Education
Martin Mackey, director, Rethinking Remote Education Venture, Maine Department of Education
VIP Callers:
Michael Felton, superintendent and special education director, Saint George Municipal School District in Brunswick
Renee Kelly, assistant vice president for innovation and economic development, University of Maine
Chris Ajemian, CEO & Founder of CATES, a global advising, education, and innovation firm based in New York, London, and Portland