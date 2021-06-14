Medical Update: Answers To Your Questions About the Latest Covid-19 News & Research
Medical experts join us to answer questions about Covid-19. We'll learn about who is being hospitalized, the current risk of transmission, vaccination rates, virus variants, booster shots and more.
Panelists:
Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer, Maine Health
James Jarvis, senior physician executive, system incident command, Northern Light Health
Resources:
Center for Disease Control & Prevention - information on vaccines