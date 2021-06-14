© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Medical Update: Answers To Your Questions About the Latest Covid-19 News & Research

Published June 14, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
Medical experts join us to answer questions about Covid-19. We'll learn about who is being hospitalized, the current risk of transmission, vaccination rates, virus variants, booster shots and more.

Panelists:
Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer, Maine Health
James Jarvis, senior physician executive, system incident command, Northern Light Health

Resources:
Center for Disease Control & Prevention - information on vaccines

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
