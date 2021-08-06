© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Writers & Nature: Maine Carries On The Tradition of Writers Who Focus On the Meaning of the Natural World

Published August 6, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
The natural world has long inspired American writers—and there is also a long tradition of writers coming to the defense of nature. From Henry David Thoreau to Rachel Carson to contemporary poets and essayists, they issue a plea for the planet. A new book edited by former Maine poet laureate Stuart Kestenbaum—Visualizing Nature: Essay and Truth, Spirit and Philosophy—spurs our discussion of nature and writing. We’ll talk with Maine writers included in the collection.

Panelists:
Stuart Kestenbaum, former Maine poet laureate; editor of Visualizing Nature: Essays on Truth, Spirit, and Philosophy; host of Maine Public’s “Poems From Here” program
Kristen Case, professor of English, University of Maine - Farmington

VIP Callers:
Maulian Dana, ambassador, Penobscot Nation; essayist
Betsy Sholl, former Maine poet laureate; she has published eight collections of poetry

Resources:
Braiding Sweetgrass, by Robin Kimmerer - suggested by Maulian Dana
Forest Primeval by Vievee Francis - suggested by Betsy Sholl
"Snow-flakes" by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow - suggested by Stuart Kestenbaum
Darkness Sticks to Everything by Tom Hennen - suggested by Stuart Kestenbaum
The World Without Us by Alan Weisman - suggested by Stuart Kestenbaum
Erosion by Terry Tempest Williams
The Home Place by J. Drew Lanham - suggested by Kristen Case
"Whereas" by Layli Long Solider - suggested by Kristen Case

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
