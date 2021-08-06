Writers & Nature: Maine Carries On The Tradition of Writers Who Focus On the Meaning of the Natural World
The natural world has long inspired American writers—and there is also a long tradition of writers coming to the defense of nature. From Henry David Thoreau to Rachel Carson to contemporary poets and essayists, they issue a plea for the planet. A new book edited by former Maine poet laureate Stuart Kestenbaum—Visualizing Nature: Essay and Truth, Spirit and Philosophy—spurs our discussion of nature and writing. We’ll talk with Maine writers included in the collection.
Panelists:
Stuart Kestenbaum, former Maine poet laureate; editor of Visualizing Nature: Essays on Truth, Spirit, and Philosophy; host of Maine Public’s “Poems From Here” program
Kristen Case, professor of English, University of Maine - Farmington
VIP Callers:
Maulian Dana, ambassador, Penobscot Nation; essayist
Betsy Sholl, former Maine poet laureate; she has published eight collections of poetry
Resources:
Braiding Sweetgrass, by Robin Kimmerer - suggested by Maulian Dana
Forest Primeval by Vievee Francis - suggested by Betsy Sholl
"Snow-flakes" by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow - suggested by Stuart Kestenbaum
Darkness Sticks to Everything by Tom Hennen - suggested by Stuart Kestenbaum
The World Without Us by Alan Weisman - suggested by Stuart Kestenbaum
Erosion by Terry Tempest Williams
The Home Place by J. Drew Lanham - suggested by Kristen Case
"Whereas" by Layli Long Solider - suggested by Kristen Case