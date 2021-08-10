Hearing Loss: Support for Deaf & Hard of Hearing; Prevalence of Hearing Loss; Advances in Hearing Aids & Other Supports

This show is streaming live on Maine Public's YouTube Channel youtube.com/mainepublic and on Maine Calling's Facebook page facebook.com/mainecalling

Hearing loss affects almost 27 million Americans age 50 and older, but only one in seven of those use a hearing aid. We will discuss the impacts of hearing loss on people’s daily lives, challenges during the pandemic for those who are deaf or hard of hearing, and recent developments in hearing aids and other equipment. We’ll also talk about how President Biden’s recent executive order may improve access to and costs of hearing aids, and learn about resources for those concerned about hearing loss.

Panelists:

Terry Morrell, director, Division for the Deaf, Hard of Hearing & Late Deafened, Maine Department of Labor

[with Margaret Haberman, ASL interpreter, Mary Jane Grant Sign Language Interpreting Services ]

Nicole Duncan, clinical audiologist, Penobscot Community Health Care

Debra Bare-Rogers, advocate, Telecommunications Relay Service, Disability Rights Maine

Resources:

Hearing Loss Association of America

Mayo Clinic - hearing loss

National Association of the Deaf

NPR - How Biden's New Executive Order Could Make It Easier To Buy Hearing Aids

AARP - hearing center