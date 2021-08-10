© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Hearing Loss: Support for Deaf & Hard of Hearing; Prevalence of Hearing Loss; Advances in Hearing Aids & Other Supports

Published August 10, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
Hearing loss affects almost 27 million Americans age 50 and older, but only one in seven of those use a hearing aid. We will discuss the impacts of hearing loss on people’s daily lives, challenges during the pandemic for those who are deaf or hard of hearing, and recent developments in hearing aids and other equipment. We’ll also talk about how President Biden’s recent executive order may improve access to and costs of hearing aids, and learn about resources for those concerned about hearing loss.

Panelists:
Terry Morrell, director, Division for the Deaf, Hard of Hearing & Late Deafened, Maine Department of Labor
[with Margaret Haberman, ASL interpreter, Mary Jane Grant Sign Language Interpreting Services ]
Nicole Duncan, clinical audiologist, Penobscot Community Health Care
Debra Bare-Rogers, advocate, Telecommunications Relay Service, Disability Rights Maine

Resources:
Hearing Loss Association of America
Mayo Clinic - hearing loss
National Association of the Deaf
NPR - How Biden's New Executive Order Could Make It Easier To Buy Hearing Aids
AARP - hearing center

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
