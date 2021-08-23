Maine Vernacular: How Mainers' Accent & Lingo Are Part of the State's Cultural Identity

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date July 1, 2021); no calls will be taken.

We analyze how Mainers talk—including the distinctive local accent, the varying dialects throughout the region, and the words and sayings that are commonly used here.

This show is part of our ongoing series of programs about the use of language today.

Panelists:

Tim Sample, Maine humorist

Dana McDaniel, professor of linguistics; chair, Department of Linguistics; College of Science, Technology, and Health at the University of Southern Maine