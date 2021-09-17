Amateur Boxing: Maine's Boxing Community Teaches Skills & Builds Camaraderie

© 2021 Maine Public
In the lead up to the Ken Burns PBS documentary about Muhammad Ali, which premieres September 19-22, we look back at the history of boxing in Maine. We'll discuss the famous 1965 championship fight between Muhammad Ali and Sonny Liston in Lewiston, and the so-called "phantom punch." We'll also explore the heritage of boxing in Maine—especially in Maine's immigrant communities. And we'll learn about some of Maine's champion boxers—including two women champions—and the recent resurgence in popularity of amateur boxing. This show also ties in with this weekend's airing of two Maine Public Community Films: Liz and Raising Ali.

Panelists:
Bob Russo, founder, Portland Boxing Club; national president, Golden Gloves America
Lisa Kuronya Coombs, boxer and boxing coach, former national and world champion; won lawsuit against USA Boxing for parity for women's boxing

Resources:
"Assignment Maine" video on Portland Boxing Club's Bob Russo, by Maine Public's Brian Bechard

"The Phantom Punch," 1995 documentary about the impact of the 1965 championship fight in Lewiston

Ken Burns PBS documentary about Muhammad Ali

"Liz"—2014 film about Maine-based boxer Liz Leddy

"Raising Ali" — Maine Public Community Film about memories and significance of the Ali-Liston fight

Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
