Invasive Plants: Identifying Problematic Plants That Cause Harm & Learning How to Prevent and Remove Them

There's growing awareness of the damage caused by invasive plants— from the purple loosestrife ubiquitous along roadways to the Norway maple so prevalent in towns and cities. Currently, a state committee is working to expand the list of plants that will be banned for sale in Maine. We will learn about some of the most problematic invasives, how to identify them, ways to eradicate them—or prevent their spread. We’ll hear about aquatic invasives, as well as managing invasive plants on land trusts.

Panelists:

Gary Fish, state horticulturist, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Nancy Olmstead, invasive plant biologist, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

VIP Caller:

John McPhedran, biologist in the Invasive Aquatic Species Program, Maine Department of Environmental Protection

Amanda Devine, regional stewardship manager, Maine Coast Heritage Trust

Resources:

Maine Natural Areas Program - Invasive Plants

Maine Advisory List of Invasive Plants

Lake Stewards of Maine - Aquatic Species Program

University of Maine Cooperative Extension - Invasive Species Network