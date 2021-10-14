Understanding how bystander intervention can help prevent dangerous or harmful situations
It is not always clear when to take action when witnessing potential harrassment, bullying or violence. We'll learn when it is warranted for a bystander to do something when they hear or see harmful behavior--and what actions are helpful and safe.
Panelists:
Clara Porter, social worker, educator, director of Prevention. Action. Change.
Dustin Ward, racial equity and reconciliation advocate; president & founder, It Is Time ... ; former pastor
Chief Noel C. March, lecturer of Justice Studies; director, Maine Community Policing Institute, University of Maine at Augusta
VIP Caller:
Marita Kennedy-Castro, dancer, artist, intercultural bridge-builder