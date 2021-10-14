© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Understanding how bystander intervention can help prevent dangerous or harmful situations

Published October 14, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
It is not always clear when to take action when witnessing potential harrassment, bullying or violence. We'll learn when it is warranted for a bystander to do something when they hear or see harmful behavior--and what actions are helpful and safe.

Panelists:
Clara Porter, social worker, educator, director of Prevention. Action. Change.
Dustin Ward, racial equity and reconciliation advocate; president & founder, It Is Time ... ; former pastor
Chief Noel C. March, lecturer of Justice Studies; director, Maine Community Policing Institute, University of Maine at Augusta
VIP Caller:
Marita Kennedy-Castro, dancer, artist, intercultural bridge-builder

Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
