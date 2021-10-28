© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Analysis of the news that made headlines in Maine in October, from vaccine mandates to ballot questions

Published October 28, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
Our panel of editorial page editors returns to discuss the stories that made Maine headlines in October—including conflicts over ballot initiatives, lobster fishing boundaries, vaccine mandates and staffing, the still-surging pandemic, and more.

Panelists:
Susan Young, editorial page editor, Bangor Daily News
Greg Kesich, editorial page editor, Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram
Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel

VIP Caller:
Sarah Craighead Dedmon, editor, Machias Valley News Observer

