Analysis of the news that made headlines in Maine in October, from vaccine mandates to ballot questions

Our panel of editorial page editors returns to discuss the stories that made Maine headlines in October—including conflicts over ballot initiatives, lobster fishing boundaries, vaccine mandates and staffing, the still-surging pandemic, and more.

Panelists:

Susan Young, editorial page editor, Bangor Daily News

Greg Kesich, editorial page editor, Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram

Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel

VIP Caller:

Sarah Craighead Dedmon, editor, Machias Valley News Observer