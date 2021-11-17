Hospital leaders discuss the high numbers of Covid cases, boosters, kids' vaccinations, long covid and more

We talk with medical leaders to learn how all-time-high numbers of Covid cases are affecting hospital workers and capacity. We will also discuss what's happening with younger children who are eligible to be vaccinated, the latest guidance on booster shots, efforts to understand long Covid, and what to expect in the months ahead.

Panelists:

Dr. Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer, MaineHealth

Dr. James Jarvis, senior physician executive, system incident command, Northern Light Health