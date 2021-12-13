© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

How the pandemic has affected sleep health, and what to do about common sleep disorders

Published December 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST
Having trouble getting a good night’s sleep is a problem that affects 33 to 50 percent of American adults. Stress and challenges due to the pandemic have made insomnia and other sleep disorders even more prevalent. We’ll hear from experts about common sleep disorders, and get tips on healthy sleep habits.

Panelists:
Dr. Hannah Taylor, clinical psychologist, Maine Sleep Center, Chest Medicine Associates
Dr. Thaddeus Shattuck, sleep medicine specialist affiliated with Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
