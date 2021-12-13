How the pandemic has affected sleep health, and what to do about common sleep disorders

Having trouble getting a good night’s sleep is a problem that affects 33 to 50 percent of American adults. Stress and challenges due to the pandemic have made insomnia and other sleep disorders even more prevalent. We’ll hear from experts about common sleep disorders, and get tips on healthy sleep habits.

Panelists:

Dr. Hannah Taylor, clinical psychologist, Maine Sleep Center, Chest Medicine Associates

Dr. Thaddeus Shattuck, sleep medicine specialist affiliated with Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center