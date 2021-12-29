Understanding how bystander intervention can help prevent dangerous or harmful situations
This program is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Oct. 14, 2021); no calls will be taken.
It is not always clear when to take action when witnessing potential harassment, bullying or violence. We'll learn when it is warranted for a bystander to do something when they hear or see harmful behavior—and what actions are helpful and safe.
Panelists:
Clara Porter, social worker, educator, director of Prevention. Action. Change.
Dustin Ward, racial equity and reconciliation advocate; president & founder, It Is Time ... ; former pastor
Chief Noel C. March, lecturer of Justice Studies; director, Maine Community Policing Institute, University of Maine at Augusta
VIP Caller:
Marita Kennedy-Castro, dancer, artist, intercultural bridge-builder