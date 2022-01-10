The recent surge of labor unions in Maine, and what to know about the past, present and future of unions

Are labor unions experiencing a resurgence? According to a recent Gallup poll, American’s approval rating of unions is at its highest point since 1965. Yet, despite recent growth, only about 10 percent of the workforce is unionized. In Maine, recent successful unionization efforts among nurses at Maine Medical Center and employees at the Portland Museum of Art reflect national trends. We’ll look at the role of the modern labor union and how it fits into other labor trends, such as the Great Resignation.

This show is part of Maine Calling’s ongoing series of programs about Maine’s evolving economy.