How solitude is experienced in different ways—and how it can play a positive and beneficial role in our lives

Solitude is not the same as loneliness—in fact, it often refers to being alone by choice. We’ll discuss why and how people experience solitude at various stages in their lives, and the positive role it can play in self-reflection, creativity and renewal.

Panelists:

Brittany Longsdorf, multifaith chaplain, Bates College

Tom Meuser, founding director, Center for Excellence in Aging & Health, University of New England; professor of social work; clinical psychologist and applied gerontologist