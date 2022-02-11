© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

How solitude is experienced in different ways—and how it can play a positive and beneficial role in our lives

Published February 11, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
Solitude is not the same as loneliness—in fact, it often refers to being alone by choice. We’ll discuss why and how people experience solitude at various stages in their lives, and the positive role it can play in self-reflection, creativity and renewal.

Panelists:
Brittany Longsdorf, multifaith chaplain, Bates College
Tom Meuser, founding director, Center for Excellence in Aging & Health, University of New England; professor of social work; clinical psychologist and applied gerontologist

Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
