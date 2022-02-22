European Union Ambassador to the United States discusses current affairs and challenges, including Russian threats to Ukraine

“Europe: Challenged at Home and Abroad” is the theme of this year’s Camden Conference. The keynote speaker is Stavros Lambrinidis, Ambassador of the European Union to the United States. He joins us to discuss the issues Europe’s leaders and citizens are facing, how cohesive the European Union is, where populist movements are headed, which democratic institutions are under threat, and what will happen to the E.U.-U.S. bond as a new generation of leaders pursue their own agendas with Russia, China and other countries.

Panelists:

Stavros Lambrinidis, Ambassador of the European Union to the United States; he served as European Union Special Representative for Human Rights, as well as Foreign Affairs Minister of Greece