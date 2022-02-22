© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

European Union Ambassador to the United States discusses current affairs and challenges, including Russian threats to Ukraine

Published February 22, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST
“Europe: Challenged at Home and Abroad” is the theme of this year’s Camden Conference. The keynote speaker is Stavros Lambrinidis, Ambassador of the European Union to the United States. He joins us to discuss the issues Europe’s leaders and citizens are facing, how cohesive the European Union is, where populist movements are headed, which democratic institutions are under threat, and what will happen to the E.U.-U.S. bond as a new generation of leaders pursue their own agendas with Russia, China and other countries.

Panelists:
Stavros Lambrinidis, Ambassador of the European Union to the United States; he served as European Union Special Representative for Human Rights, as well as Foreign Affairs Minister of Greece

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
