Maine Calling

Author Daniel Pink discusses his new book about regret, and how this emotion can be turned into a positive force

Published March 9, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
New York Times best-selling author Daniel Pink discusses his new book about the transformative power of what he calls our most misunderstood emotion: regret. He draws on survey data and research in psychology, neuroscience, economics, and biology to challenge widely held assumptions, and identifies the four core regrets that most people have.

Panelist:
Daniel H. Pink, author of the New York Times bestsellers A Whole New Mind, Drive, To Sell Is Human, and When

VIP Callers:
Rev. Lara K-J Campbell, minister, First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, Kennebunk; therapist

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
