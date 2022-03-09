Author Daniel Pink discusses his new book about regret, and how this emotion can be turned into a positive force
New York Times best-selling author Daniel Pink discusses his new book about the transformative power of what he calls our most misunderstood emotion: regret. He draws on survey data and research in psychology, neuroscience, economics, and biology to challenge widely held assumptions, and identifies the four core regrets that most people have.
Daniel H. Pink, author of the New York Times bestsellers A Whole New Mind, Drive, To Sell Is Human, and When
Rev. Lara K-J Campbell, minister, First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, Kennebunk; therapist