© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

Hospital leaders share news and advice on the outlook for the pandemic, including lifting restrictions, booster shots, anti-viral treatments and more

Published March 14, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
50246357288_3babff3681_k.jpg
https://www.flickr.com/photos/138067900@N08/
/

Hospitalizations for Covid-19 have dropped to levels we haven't seen since last summer, giving hope that the pandemic is on the wane. We'll talk with health care leaders to get their insights about the pandemic outlook, and their recommendations on continued precautions against the virus. We'll also find out how hospitals are handling the backlog of non-Covid patients.

Panelists:
Dr. Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer, MaineHealth
Dr. James Jarvis, senior physician executive, system incident command, Northern Light Health

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
See stories by Cindy Han