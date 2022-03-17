© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Cancel culture has grown in scope since the term came into use a few years ago—we'll explore how this phenomenon has morphed

Published March 17, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Feb 25, 2022); no calls will be taken.

The term "cancel culture" surfaced a few years ago to refer to society’s tendency to shut down a person or entity once they are deemed unacceptable for any number of reasons--often linked to political correctness or issues in the news, such as sexual harassment. Now there is talk of "canceling cancel culture," as both the term and the actions linked to it have been used to further political causes and have turned the original meaning on its head. We analyze where society stands today in its interpretation—and misuse—of cancel culture.

Panelists:
Theo Greene, assistant professor of sociology, Bowdoin College; secretary/treasurer, Section on Sexualities, American Sociological Association; chair, LGBTQ Sociologists' Caucus; chair, Publications Committee, Community and Urban Sociology Section, American Sociological Association
Judith Rosenbaum, chair, associate professor of media studies, Department of Communication and Journalism, University of Maine

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
