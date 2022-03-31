© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

The top Maine news stories in March, from Eliot Cutler's arrest to pandemic payouts to Supreme Court justice votes

Published March 31, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Our panel of editorial page editors returns to discuss the stories that made the Maine headlines in March. We’ll learn the latest on proposed pandemic payouts, the state of Covid in Maine, issues rising to the top in Augusta, the arrest of former gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler, and how Maine’s senators voted on the historic Supreme Court justice nomination.

Panelists:
Susan Young, editorial page editor, Bangor Daily News
Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal / Morning Sentinel

