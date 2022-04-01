© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

How to gain a sense of control when things around you are out of control

Published April 1, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
From the war in Ukraine to the pandemic to climate change, it's hard to feel in control of the world around us. Add to that the ups and downs of managing work and family—no wonder people struggle to cope with unpredictability and setbacks. We'll learn ways to find balance and gain a sense of control in our daily lives. This is part of our yearlong series on resilience.

Panelists:
Amy Wood, psychologist, executive coach
Susanna Liller, life coach; author of The Heroine’s Journey

VIP Caller:
Christine Selby, professor of psychology, Husson University; licensed psychologist with expertise in sports psychology and eating disorders

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
