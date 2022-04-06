The drug crisis and rise in overdoses in Maine, and what can be done to help

Award-winning journalist and author Sam Quinones joins Maine’s Director of Opioid Response Gordon Smith to discuss the opioid crisis here in Maine and nationwide. Quinones’ most recent book is The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth. It follows his 2015 book, Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic. (Quinones is in Maine for an evening event with Governor Mills at USM.)

Panelists:

Sam Quinones, award-winning journalist and author The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth and Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic

Gordon Smith, director of Opioid Response for the State of Maine

VIP Callers:

Chastity Tuell, program director, Maine Access Points

Jeremy Hiltz, founder & CEO, counselor, Recovery Connections of Maine