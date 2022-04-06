© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

The drug crisis and rise in overdoses in Maine, and what can be done to help

Published April 6, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT
34032030065_65b7d2dc3d_o.png
https://www.flickr.com/photos/ipredator/
/

Award-winning journalist and author Sam Quinones joins Maine’s Director of Opioid Response Gordon Smith to discuss the opioid crisis here in Maine and nationwide. Quinones’ most recent book is The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth. It follows his 2015 book, Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic. (Quinones is in Maine for an evening event with Governor Mills at USM.)

Panelists:
Sam Quinones, award-winning journalist and author The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth and Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic
Gordon Smith, director of Opioid Response for the State of Maine

VIP Callers:
Chastity Tuell, program director, Maine Access Points
Jeremy Hiltz, founder & CEO, counselor, Recovery Connections of Maine

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han