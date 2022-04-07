© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Gardening experts offer advice on seeds, planting, soil, pests, native and invasive plants and more

Published April 7, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT
The nurseries are full of pansies and in parts of Maine, the witch hazel is already blooming. Spring is here, and it’s prime time for gardeners. Our experts will share spring gardening tips and answer your questions about seeds, soil, planting, trees, pests and more.

Panelists:
Katherine Garland, horticulturist, University of Maine Cooperative Extension - Penobscot County
Pamela Hargest, horticulture professional, University of Maine Cooperative Extension - Cumberland County
Tom Atwell, freelance garden columnist, Portland Press Herald

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
