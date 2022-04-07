Gardening experts offer advice on seeds, planting, soil, pests, native and invasive plants and more

The nurseries are full of pansies and in parts of Maine, the witch hazel is already blooming. Spring is here, and it’s prime time for gardeners. Our experts will share spring gardening tips and answer your questions about seeds, soil, planting, trees, pests and more.

Panelists:

Katherine Garland, horticulturist, University of Maine Cooperative Extension - Penobscot County

Pamela Hargest, horticulture professional, University of Maine Cooperative Extension - Cumberland County

Tom Atwell, freelance garden columnist, Portland Press Herald