How colors affect our emotions, shape our memories, and determine how we see the world
Colors are integral to our lives. Orange can signal danger, green represents nature. They evoke moods and memories--and are used to categorize our world. We talk with British broadcaster and art historian James Fox about his new book, The World According to Color: A Cultural History, and learn about the meanings that we assign to colors and how that affects our beliefs. Also joining us, USM artist-in-residence Amy Stacey Curtis whose current interactive installation in Westbrook prompts visitors to describe the memories and emotions tied to different colors.
Panelists:
James Fox, art historian, broadcaster, author of The World According to Color: A Cultural History
Amy Stacey Curtis, installation artist, sculptor; her current exhibit in Westbrook explores the impact of color on memory
Resources:
Print Bookstore has an event with James Fox on April 12, 2022