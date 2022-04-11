© 2022 Maine Public
How colors affect our emotions, shape our memories, and determine how we see the world

Published April 11, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT
Colors are integral to our lives. Orange can signal danger, green represents nature. They evoke moods and memories--and are used to categorize our world. We talk with British broadcaster and art historian James Fox about his new book, The World According to Color: A Cultural History, and learn about the meanings that we assign to colors and how that affects our beliefs. Also joining us, USM artist-in-residence Amy Stacey Curtis whose current interactive installation in Westbrook prompts visitors to describe the memories and emotions tied to different colors.

Panelists:
James Fox, art historian, broadcaster, author of The World According to Color: A Cultural History
Amy Stacey Curtis, installation artist, sculptor; her current exhibit in Westbrook explores the impact of color on memory

Resources:
Print Bookstore has an event with James Fox on April 12, 2022

