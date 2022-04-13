© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Efforts to bolster Maine's public defender and indignt legal defense system

Published April 13, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Maine is the only state in the nation that does not have a public defender system. The state’s indigent legal care services have been under scrutiny for years. We’ll learn how the state tries to meet its 6th and 14th Amendment obligations, and debate what needs to be done to help those who can’t afford legal representation in certain cases, including: criminal, juvenile, child protective, involuntary commitment, and emancipation.

Panelists:
Zachary Heiden, chief counsel, ACLU of Maine
Tina Nadeau, executive director, Maine Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers
Justin Andrus, executive director, Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services
VIP Caller:
David Carroll, executive director, Sixth Amendment Center, Boston

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Jonathan P. Smith
