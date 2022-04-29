© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

The top news stories in Maine from the past month, from the state budge to Gov. Mills having Covid-19

Published April 29, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
download.jpeg
Robert Bukaty / AP
/

Our panel of editorial page editors discusses the news that made Maine headlines in April. We’ll talk about the recently concluded legislative session to pandemic news—including Gov. Mills testing positive for Covid-19. And we’ll find out about local news from different parts of the state.

Panelists:
Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel
Greg Kesich, editorial page editor, Portland Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram

VIP Callers:

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith