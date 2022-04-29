The top news stories in Maine from the past month, from the state budge to Gov. Mills having Covid-19

Our panel of editorial page editors discusses the news that made Maine headlines in April. We’ll talk about the recently concluded legislative session to pandemic news—including Gov. Mills testing positive for Covid-19. And we’ll find out about local news from different parts of the state.

Panelists:

Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel

Greg Kesich, editorial page editor, Portland Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram

VIP Callers: