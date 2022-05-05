© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

The latest developments in Maine beers and breweries, including non-alcoholic and gluten-free offerings

Published May 5, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
27580669275_c41745f855_o.jpg
https://www.flickr.com/photos/cgc/
/

Maine has a national reputation for brewing some of the best beer around. We’ll learn how Maine brewers fared during the pandemic, discuss new flavors and offerings in the pipeline, and find out about breweries dedicated to gluten-free and non-alcoholic beers.

Panelists:
Sean Sullivan, executive director, Maine Brewers’ Guild
Bev Pigeon, founder, Lucky Pigeon Brewing Co. in Biddeford
Patrick Rowan, founder, Woodland Farms Brewery in Kittery

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith