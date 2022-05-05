The latest developments in Maine beers and breweries, including non-alcoholic and gluten-free offerings
Maine has a national reputation for brewing some of the best beer around. We’ll learn how Maine brewers fared during the pandemic, discuss new flavors and offerings in the pipeline, and find out about breweries dedicated to gluten-free and non-alcoholic beers.
Panelists:
Sean Sullivan, executive director, Maine Brewers’ Guild
Bev Pigeon, founder, Lucky Pigeon Brewing Co. in Biddeford
Patrick Rowan, founder, Woodland Farms Brewery in Kittery