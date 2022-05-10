The popularity of fly fishing in Maine, where to go, what to catch, ways to learn

Fly fishing is integral to Maine’s culture and economy. It can mean many things: fishing in lakes, ponds, rivers, streams—or the ocean. Catching wild brook trout or landlocked salmon. Tying flies and getting involved with conservation efforts. Expert anglers discuss what fly fishing entails, how to get started, understanding equipment and safety, and best places to wet a line.

Panelists:

Bonnie Holding, Master Maine Guide for more than 30 years; first female recipient of the Wiggie Robinson Legendary Maine Guide Award; longtime program coordinator for Casting for Recovery

Don Kleiner, Master Maine Guide for more than 30 years; principal, Maine Outdoors; former executive director of the Maine Professional Guides Association

VIP Callers:

Bob Romano, fishing camp owner in the Rangeley Lakes region; author of several books about fishing and nature, including his latest: River Flowers

Jeff Davis, founder, Maine Fly Company in Yarmouth