Maine Calling

Inland fish and wildlife species that are most at risk in Maine, and what is being done to protect them

Published May 20, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
We mark Endangered Species Day with a discussion about the inland fish & wildlife species in Maine that are on the endangered and threatened lists. From the little brown bat to the peregrine falcon to the New England cottontail, there are dozens of animal species that are at risk of extinction. We learn about the conservation work being done to help these species survive, and we find out how climate change is impacting vulnerable wildlife in Maine.

Panelists:
Laura Minich Zitske, wildlife ecologist, Coastal Birds Project Director, Maine Audubon
Steve Walker, program director, Beginning with Habitat, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife
Mael Glon, endangered species biologist, Maine Field Office, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han