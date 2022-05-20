Inland fish and wildlife species that are most at risk in Maine, and what is being done to protect them

We mark Endangered Species Day with a discussion about the inland fish & wildlife species in Maine that are on the endangered and threatened lists. From the little brown bat to the peregrine falcon to the New England cottontail, there are dozens of animal species that are at risk of extinction. We learn about the conservation work being done to help these species survive, and we find out how climate change is impacting vulnerable wildlife in Maine.

Panelists:

Laura Minich Zitske, wildlife ecologist, Coastal Birds Project Director, Maine Audubon

Steve Walker, program director, Beginning with Habitat, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

Mael Glon, endangered species biologist, Maine Field Office, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service