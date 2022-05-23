How restorative justice works, and how it is being implemented in Maine

Restorative justice programs are gaining broader acceptance in parts of the criminal justice system and in schools. The restorative justice process brings parties together to find an alternative to traditional punishment –principles of restorative justice include accountability and working to repair harm that has been done. We discuss the ways in which restorative justice is being implemented in Maine.

Panelists:

Brandon Brown, doctoral student at George Mason University’s Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter School for Peace and Conflict Resolution; formerly incarcerated; social justice advocate and activist

Joy George, community coalitions coordinator, Restorative Justice Institute of Maine

Alberto Morales, English teacher, Portland Public Schools

VIP Callers:

Jeremy Mack, restorative justice consultant; works with the Permanent Commission on the Status of Racial, Indigenous, and Tribal Populations

Maria Girouard, coordinator of Wabanaki Health, Wellness and Self-Determination at Wabanaki REACH

Rhonda DeContie, clerk of courts, Penobscot Nation Tribal Court