How Maine's music education scene fosters young performers

Published June 9, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Maine offers students opportunities to learn about music performance outside of their regular school settings, and some of these young people have gone on to perform popular music professionally—and with great success. We learn about how these young performers’ interests and talents are fostered in Maine.

Panelists:

Aimsel Ponti, music writer, Maine Today Media and Portland Press Herald
Matt Fogg, pianist, educator, co-owner of Midcoast School of Music

Jeff Shaw, executive director, Maine Academy of Modern Music; Resurgam Music & Arts Festival 2022

VIP Callers:
Genevieve Stokes, singer, songwriter, pianist from Falmouth; released the EP “Swimming Lessons” in 2022
Christine Correa, director, Maine Jazz Camp

