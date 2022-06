We talk with veterinarians about challenges they face, pandemic-related issues, and get answers to questions about seasonal concerns, from ticks to water safety to separation anxiety.

Panelists:

Deirdre Frey, veterinarian, CEO and owner, Vet At Your Door

Kristen Mugnai, veterinarian, Boothbay Animal Hospital

Ezra Steinberg, veterinary surgeon, Maine Veterinary Medical Center