© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

Analysis of the Congressional hearings about the Jan 6 attack on the Capitol

Published June 16, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election
Jon Cherry/Getty Images - NPR
/
Getty Images North America
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

As the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee continues its hearings into the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, our panel shares their analysis of what’s been learned so far and what to expect next.

Panelists:
Jeffrey Selinger, associate professor, Department of Government and Legal Studies, Bowdoin College
Jonathan Martin, national political correspondent, The New York Times; co-author, This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future

VIP Caller:
Janann Sherman, author of No Place for a Woman: A Life of Senator Margaret Chase Smith; history professor emeritus, University of Memphis

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith