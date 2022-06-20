© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

NPR pop culture host Linda Holmes talk about her new novel Flying Solo and about film, TV, music and books

Published June 20, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
LindaHolmesFlyingSoloJune2022.jpg
Cassidy DuHon / http://www.thisislindaholmes.com/
/

NPR pop culture correspondent and author Linda Holmes discusses her new book, Flying Solo, which is set in Maine. We’ll also hear about what it’s like to host the Pop Culture Happy Hour, and get her recommendations and criticisms of the latest movies, TV shows, books and music.

Panelist:
Linda Holmes, NPR pop culture correspondent; host of Pop Culture Happy Hour show and podcast; author of Evie Drake Starts Over and Flying Solo

Resources:
Linda Holmes is in Maine to discuss Flying Solo, in person at Mechanics Hall in Portland, June 22, 2022; the event is also viewable virtually — Print Bookstore has information about registration

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han