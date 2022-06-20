NPR pop culture host Linda Holmes talk about her new novel Flying Solo and about film, TV, music and books

NPR pop culture correspondent and author Linda Holmes discusses her new book, Flying Solo, which is set in Maine. We’ll also hear about what it’s like to host the Pop Culture Happy Hour, and get her recommendations and criticisms of the latest movies, TV shows, books and music.

Panelist:

Linda Holmes, NPR pop culture correspondent; host of Pop Culture Happy Hour show and podcast; author of Evie Drake Starts Over and Flying Solo

Resources:

Linda Holmes is in Maine to discuss Flying Solo, in person at Mechanics Hall in Portland, June 22, 2022; the event is also viewable virtually — Print Bookstore has information about registration