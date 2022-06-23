A new film about Maine's involvement in Gettysburg and the history and impact of that period

Dirigo: Maine at Gettysburg,” a film produced by former Maine Public employee Dan Lambert, premieres on Maine Public Television in July. It highlights the contributions of the 15 units from Maine at the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863. We’ll discuss the film, and about the history and lasting impacts of Maine’s involvement in the turning point of the Civil War.

Panelists:

Earle Shettleworth, Maine state historian

David Cheever, Maine state archivist

Dan Lambert, film producer/director; resident filmmaker, University of New England; produced “Dirigo: Maine at Gettysburg”