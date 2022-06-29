© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Threats and advances in LGBTQ+ rights, and issues of gender and sexual orientation in Maine

Published June 29, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
17113823229_339edb20f1_o.jpg
Ted Eytan https://www.flickr.com/photos/taedc/
/
Arguments at the United States Supreme Court for Same-Sex Marriage on April 28, 2015

As part of our coverage of Pride Month, we talk with leading attorney and civil rights advocate Mary Bonauto about what is being done to prepare for the potential threat to gay marriage and other LGBTQ+ rights in this country, given the Supreme Court’s current moves toward overturning Roe v. Wade. We’ll also talk with Equality Maine’s Gia Drew to learn about the status of rights for LGBTQ+ Mainers, and what progress has been made statewide.

Panelists:
Mary Bonauto, lawyer, civil rights project director, GLAD; she successfully argued before the U.S. Supreme Court (Obergefell v. Hodges) for the right to same-sex marriage
Gia Drew, executive director, EqualityMaine

